Medicine Park voters to decide on 5.5% lodging tax

About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.
A colorful event is happening tomorrow to help send a church group to Honduras for a mission trip. Salvation Color Run, put on by Crossroads Baptist Church in Elgin, is a one-mile run at Cameron University's Baseball field. The run starts tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. They hosted their first color run a few weeks ago in Elgin and had such a good turn out that they wanted to have another one. "We ask people to pray and think about what God wants them to donate.
Oklahoma seniors are vulnerable to identity fraud and scams, so the Oklahoma Insurance Department is on mission making sure they know how to protect themselves. On Tuesday, they held a conference in Altus providing tips and tools for them.
