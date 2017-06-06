Stabbing at Sterling apartment complex

STERLING, OK (KSWO)-A man was stabbed Tuesday night in what investigators say was a domestic confrontation.

It happened at an apartment complex in Sterling. Police say the man was stabbed in the chest, and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.



They would not comment on the extent of the man's injuries.



Police said they were still interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the stabbing, and said it could take a few days before a complete report is issued.

