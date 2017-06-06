Motorcyclist injured in crash - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Motorcyclist injured in crash

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - A motorcycle rider, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon after crashing his bike in Medicine Park.

Officials say the man was on Highway 49 between South Lake Drive and West Lake Drive when he crashed. 

They are still investigating what caused the biker to lose control.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump wishes Comey luck, allies aim at lawman's credibility

    Trump wishes Comey luck, allies aim at lawman's credibility

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:10:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:10 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:10:38 GMT
    The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)The White House and its allies are scrambling for ways to offset potential damage from fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony. (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

    President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

    President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

  • Cosby accuser to resume testimony in sex assault trial

    Cosby accuser to resume testimony in sex assault trial

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:23:48 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:23:48 GMT

    Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

    Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

  • London attackers were chef, clerk and 'suspicious' Italian

    London attackers were chef, clerk and 'suspicious' Italian

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:22:47 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:22 AM EDT2017-06-07 06:22:47 GMT

    A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

    A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.

    •   
Powered by Frankly