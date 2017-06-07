Oklahoma gets grace period on REAL ID compliance - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the state has received a grace period until July 10 as it works to implement new identification cards that comply with the REAL ID Act.

The 2005 federal law requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. The state's latest extension expired Tuesday, but the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the state received the grace period as the Department of Homeland Security reviews the state's application for another extension.

Gov. Mary Fallin signed legislation this spring that brings Oklahoma into compliance with the federal law, but it will take time for the new licenses to be implemented.

