5 people arrested following meth bust at Anadarko’s Knights Inn Motel

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO)- Anadarko Police officers seized a large amount of methamphetamine at the Knights Inn Motel (1602 East Central) on June 6th.

APD was responding to a report of stolen property and found more than they bargained for. In addition to $5000 worth of stolen property, Anadarko Police located over a half pound of meth—9.34 ounces of methamphetamine to be exact. That’s a street value of approximately $26,500. As a result of the investigation, officers also seized $2000 cash which is suspected proceeds from narcotics.

“This interception of a large quantity of a dangerous narcotics is one step in ensuring our community is a safer place to live and to visit. Anadarko Police Officers will continue to work diligently to combat the narcotics issue that takes place in and passes through our city. I am happy to know, at least over a half pound of Methamphetamine will not be spread into our community. I am also happy to know victims will be able to have property returned that was wrongfully taken from them,” said Chief Tracy Roles of the Anadarko Police Department.

In total, five adults were arrested and later transported to the Caddo County Detention Center. Those arrested include Daryl Sierra, Carolyn Sierra, Emily Quintero, Shannon Highwalker and Garnett Keahbone. The expected charges are trafficking in methamphetamine, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substances within 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a police officer.

