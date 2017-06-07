Woman arrested after huge amount of meth found during Lawton traffic stop

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
A former Oklahoma hockey player is accused of raping a woman. Douglas Lawrence played for the Tulsa Oilers from 1992 until 1995, and then again from 1996 to 1999. According to a court affidavit, Lawrence assaulted the victim in her home while they were watching a movie despite her pleas for him to stop. Lawrence is charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of sexual battery and violation of a protective order.
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
An Oklahoma City police officer has been arrested on complaints of domestic abuse, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse, and assault in the presence of a child. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Kristi Brewer, also known Kristi Cox, was arrested after she allegedly hit her husband in the head with a curling iron in the presence of their 4-year-old child.
