Woman arrested after huge amount of meth found during Lawton tra - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Woman arrested after huge amount of meth found during Lawton traffic stop

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police made a large drug bust on June 6th following a traffic stop. Just before noon, detectives stopped a vehicle with illegal window tint on Arlington Avenue and a K-9 officer alerted.

Police pulled the driver and a passenger, Amber Stevens, out of the vehicle and searched them. In Stevens’ purse, officers found numerous items of contraband from small zip lock baggies, a plastic container containing 2 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, 2 hydrocodone acetaminophen pills, a syringe with 5 units inside it believed to be methamphetamines and a clear plastic baggie with 59 grams of methamphetamines.

Stevens was placed under arrest and charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was released after the interview.

