Alcohol can now be sold in movie theatres

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahomans will soon be able to buy alcohol at movie theaters throughout the state.

Governor Mary Fallin signed the bill, co-authored by Senator David Holt. This means that in 90 days, alcoholic drinks will be available at movie theater concession stands.

Holt says that those who are drinking will have to wear a wristband and stamp in order get drinks, and says many chains previously didn't come to the state because of "archaic" liquor laws.

"Our alcohol laws, as everyone knows, have been way behind… You can buy alcohol at the Chesapeake Arena, sitting next to your kiddos. It's no different,” said Sen. David Holt.

Some theaters in the state, such as the Warren in Moore, already sell alcohol, but that is done in age-restricted areas.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.