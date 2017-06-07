Alcohol can now be sold in movie theatres - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Alcohol can now be sold in movie theatres

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahomans will soon be able to buy alcohol at movie theaters throughout the state.

Governor Mary Fallin signed the bill, co-authored by Senator David Holt. This means that in 90 days, alcoholic drinks will be available at movie theater concession stands.

Holt says that those who are drinking will have to wear a wristband and stamp in order get drinks, and says many chains previously didn't come to the state because of "archaic" liquor laws.

"Our alcohol laws, as everyone knows, have been way behind… You can buy alcohol at the Chesapeake Arena, sitting next to your kiddos. It's no different,” said Sen. David Holt.

Some theaters in the state, such as the Warren in Moore, already sell alcohol, but that is done in age-restricted areas.

  • US intelligence chiefs decline to discuss Trump contacts

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:21 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:21:53 GMT
    Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.

  • Islamic State claims stunning attack in heart of Iran

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:22:56 GMT
    Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

  • Cosby's chief accuser denies romance before alleged assault

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:22:00 GMT
    Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

