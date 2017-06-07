Farmers Market will host a spring roll food demonstration on June 10th

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Governor Fallin has signed a bill that would allow authorities to withhold details from an autopsy from the public. The bill, one of 16 signed yesterday, would let police or prosecutors request some details of an autopsy be kept secret if releasing them would compromise an ongoing investigation. A judge would have to agree to the law enforcement request to keep autopsy details sealed.
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
A former Oklahoma hockey player is accused of raping a woman. Douglas Lawrence played for the Tulsa Oilers from 1992 until 1995, and then again from 1996 to 1999. According to a court affidavit, Lawrence assaulted the victim in her home while they were watching a movie despite her pleas for him to stop. Lawrence is charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of sexual battery and violation of a protective order.
