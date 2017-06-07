Farmers Market will host a spring roll food demonstration on Jun - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Farmers Market will host a spring roll food demonstration on June 10th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer

(Source Lawton Farmers Market Facebook) (Source Lawton Farmers Market Facebook)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Farmers’ Market is hosting the first in a series of food demonstrations this week. On June 10th, the Comanche County Health Department Community Wellness Dietitian Ashley Lazzerini will use fresh, delicious, locally grown produce to create healthy meals.

This Saturday, Lazzerini will be making healthy, delicious and easy to prepare spring rolls using produce purchased at the market. She will demonstrate ways to reduce carbs using lettuce wraps instead of rice wrappers, and how to make two dips for the rolls--a peanut and hoisin sauce and a soy/green onion/peanut oil sauce.

