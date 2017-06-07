Grady County Jail inmate accused in spork attack

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - A Grady County inmate is accused of trying to attack a cellmate with a spork.

The Chickasha Express-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2r2dAcG ) that 37-year-old Orlando Miguel Martinez is accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Online court records show Martinez was being on a public intoxication charge. An attorney is not listed for him.

A report indicates Martinez's cellmate was sleeping on the cell floor when Martinez allegedly kicked him in the head. The cellmate attempted to stand when Martinez allegedly swung at his head with the spork, which is a hybrid form of cutlery that serves as a spoon and a fork. Martinez missed but continued making stabbing motions at his cellmate's head.

A jail spokesman was not immediately available for additional comment.

