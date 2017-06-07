Grady County Jail inmate accused in spork attack - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Grady County Jail inmate accused in spork attack

Orlando Miguel Martinez (Source KFOR) Orlando Miguel Martinez (Source KFOR)

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - A Grady County inmate is accused of trying to attack a cellmate with a spork.

The Chickasha Express-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2r2dAcG ) that 37-year-old Orlando Miguel Martinez is accused of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Online court records show Martinez was being on a public intoxication charge. An attorney is not listed for him.

A report indicates Martinez's cellmate was sleeping on the cell floor when Martinez allegedly kicked him in the head. The cellmate attempted to stand when Martinez allegedly swung at his head with the spork, which is a hybrid form of cutlery that serves as a spoon and a fork. Martinez missed but continued making stabbing motions at his cellmate's head.

A jail spokesman was not immediately available for additional comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Islamic State claims stunning attack in heart of Iran

    Islamic State claims stunning attack in heart of Iran

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:22:56 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:22:56 GMT

    Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

    Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

  • Cosby's chief accuser denies romance before alleged assault

    Cosby's chief accuser denies romance before alleged assault

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:22:00 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:22:00 GMT

    Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

    Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

  • Fallin signs bill allowing authorities to withhold autopsy details

    Fallin signs bill allowing authorities to withhold autopsy details

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 17:22:05 GMT
    Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)Governor Mary Fallin (Source State of Oklahoma)

    Governor Fallin has signed a bill that would allow authorities to withhold details from an autopsy from the public. The bill, one of 16 signed yesterday, would let police or prosecutors request some details of an autopsy be kept secret if releasing them would compromise an ongoing investigation. A judge would have to agree to the law enforcement request to keep autopsy details sealed. 

    Governor Fallin has signed a bill that would allow authorities to withhold details from an autopsy from the public. The bill, one of 16 signed yesterday, would let police or prosecutors request some details of an autopsy be kept secret if releasing them would compromise an ongoing investigation. A judge would have to agree to the law enforcement request to keep autopsy details sealed. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly