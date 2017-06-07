OKC officer arrested for domestic assault in the presence of a child

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- An Oklahoma City police officer has been arrested on complaints of domestic abuse, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse, and assault in the presence of a child.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Officer Kristi Brewer, also known Kristi Cox, was arrested after she allegedly hit her husband in the head with a curling iron in the presence of their 4-year-old child.

Brewer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.