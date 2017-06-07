Former Tulsa Oilers hockey player charged with rape

TULSA, OK (KSWO)– A former Oklahoma hockey player is accused of raping a woman. Douglas Lawrence played for the Tulsa Oilers from 1992 until 1995, and then again from 1996 to 1999.

According to a court affidavit, Lawrence assaulted the victim in her home while they were watching a movie despite her pleas for him to stop.

Lawrence is charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of sexual battery and violation of a protective order.

