Fallin signs bill allowing authorities to withhold autopsy details

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Governor Fallin has signed a bill that would allow authorities to withhold details from an autopsy from the public.

The bill, one of 16 signed yesterday, would let police or prosecutors request some details of an autopsy be kept secret if releasing them would compromise an ongoing investigation.

A judge would have to agree to the law enforcement request to keep autopsy details sealed.

The bill would also ensure the family of a deceased person receives a complete copy of the report before it can be released to the media. The bill was requested after a family of a young man who died on an Oklahoma college campus learned details about his death from a media report.

