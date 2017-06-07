Red River residents are concerned about one lane, blind curve in Carpenter's Bluff Bridge construction

LAKE TEXOMA (KXII) -- Residents along both sides of the Red River are concerned about one blind spot the new Carpenter's Bluff Bridge construction has caused. Along a stretch of FM 120 that is a blind curve, construction has narrowed the road to one lane.

"They are building the new bridge and it probably is because it is 100 years old. They have this blind curve here with no flagman, and you are taking your life into your own hands when you go around it," said Gail Burk, who drives across the old Carpenter's Bluff Bridge several times per week.

"You can’t see right around that curve and they don't have their signs out so the people don't have the notice, and there is nobody out there to tell them," Drivers Wanda Cooper said.

According to KXII, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has not responded to how long the road will be down to one lane.

The new bridge is scheduled to open this summer.

Information provided by KXII.