Red River residents are concerned about one lane, blind curve in Carpenter's Bluff Bridge construction

Local news outlets out of Oklahoma City are reporting that Oklahoma Sooner football coach Bob Stoops is set to announce to his team on Wednesday that he is retiring.
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
A few storm chances over the next couple days...
The oldest known fossils of our species have been unearthed in Morocco, extending the record back by about 100,000 years.
