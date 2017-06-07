Fallin signs measures to relieve prison overcrowding, reduce costs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Gov. Mary Fallin has signed legislation designed to relieve prison overcrowding and says state lawmakers should consider additional measures to reduce incarceration costs.

The bill Fallin signed Tuesday requires a risk and needs assessment for offenders and an individualized case plan for each offender in an effort to reduce repeat offenses.

Fallin previously signed bills requiring law enforcement training for pretrial domestic violence victim safety and substance abuse, and domestic violence training for public defenders, district attorneys and judges.

A criminal justice task force created by Fallin last year recommended 12 bills for state lawmakers to consider during the legislative session and three were approved before the Legislature was adjourned May 26.

Fallin says the proposals are targeted at nonviolent offenders in an effort reduce the cost of Oklahoma's prisons.

