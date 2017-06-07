Bob Stoops retires after 18 seasons at OU

Bob Stoops has announced he is retiring as head coach of the University of Oklahoma's football program.

Stoops, a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year and 2000 AP Coach of the Year, is set to make the announcement to his team on Wednesday.

The 10-time Big 12 Championship and 2000 National Championship winning coach will leave as the winningest coach in OU Sooner history with 190 wins.

Bob Stoops retires after remarkable 18-year run. Lincoln Riley named head coach.



Release ?? https://t.co/fZbzY608PE pic.twitter.com/aTfOcxOeml — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) June 7, 2017

In a statement released by the university, Stoops touched on his reasons for leaving at this time.

“After 18 years at the University of Oklahoma, I've decided to step down as the head football coach. I understand there has been some speculation about my health. My health was not the deciding factor in this decision and I've had no incidents that would prevent me from coaching. I feel the timing is perfect to hand over the reins."

Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley is set to take over as head coach according to reports.

Mack Brown statement on Bob Stoops: #HookEm pic.twitter.com/TKrgsPg93Q — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) June 7, 2017

Here's the day Bob Stoops arrived in Norman and what he had to say about taking the Oklahoma job. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/MJTdfD9MEo — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) June 7, 2017

