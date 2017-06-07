Grandmother charged with child neglect following Duncan teen’s death

Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
Local news outlets out of Oklahoma City are reporting that Oklahoma Sooner football coach Bob Stoops is set to announce to his team on Wednesday that he is retiring.
Local news outlets out of Oklahoma City are reporting that Oklahoma Sooner football coach Bob Stoops is set to announce to his team on Wednesday that he is retiring.
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.