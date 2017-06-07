MedWatch- CCMH welcomes their 1st set of triplets

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
James Comey, the former FBI director, is set to testify Thursday to say, in part, that the president requested he drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
7News' Sports Director Kyle Weatherly is live in Norman where Bob Stoops is speaking to the media about his decision to retire as head football coach at the University of Oklahoma.
