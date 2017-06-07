Turf field coming soon to Halliburton Stadium

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.
Former FBI Director James Comey released a prepared release less than 24 hours before his much-anticipated testimony before Congress.
Police arrested two teens after they shared a video of themselves playing with a loaded gun at school.
