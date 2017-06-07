Apartment complex shooting leaves man dead

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead. It happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday at College Apartments off SW 26th and H.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation but they said a man who lived at the apartment was walking across the courtyard to talk to his friend when another man came up and shot him twice.

Police said officers started CPR as soon as they got to the scene and once ambulances arrived, he was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses said they heard five shots but police said the man was only shot twice.

A neighbor said the shooting had just happened when she got home and she saw people frantically running around trying to get help. She said the neighborhood is usually quiet, so she was shocked to hear that there was a shooting.

Police know who the victim is, but they haven't released his name yet because they're still trying to notify next of kin.

Right now, police don't have any leads about the suspect besides he's a black male who left in a pickup. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers.

We'll keep you updated as more information is released.

