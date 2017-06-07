Walters city officials issue warning about phone scam - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Walters city officials issue warning about phone scam

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
WALTERS, OK (KSWO)-Officials with the City of Walters are warning residents about a phone scam where someone is threatening to shut off the resident's utilities if that they don't pay them. 

The scammer asks for credit card or bank account information to make the payment.

If you receive a phone call like this, officials say don't give out your information and call the city.

The city sends out billing cards and doesn't call residents for payment.

Another red flag is getting a call from outside the city of Walters, which would be a phone number that does not have a 580 area code or start with 875.

