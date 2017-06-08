Man burned in reported explosion in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Man burned in reported explosion in Lawton

Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK(KSWO) - A man has been taken to a local hospital after police, fire and medical workers were called to the 1400 block of Northwest Ozmun in Lawton to a report of an explosion that burned a man.
The call came in around 3:15 Thursday morning.
Dispatchers later said the blast was the result of a domestic situation and a cutting torch was involved.
There is no word on the man's condition, but he was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital under emergency status.
We'll keep you updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Perfect shot: Durant's late 3 gives Warriors 3-0 Finals lead

    Perfect shot: Durant's late 3 gives Warriors 3-0 Finals lead

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:52 AM EDT2017-06-08 10:52:45 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:52 AM EDT2017-06-08 10:52:45 GMT

    Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.

    Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.

  • Polls open in UK election after campaign marred by attacks

    Polls open in UK election after campaign marred by attacks

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:52 AM EDT2017-06-08 10:52:15 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:52 AM EDT2017-06-08 10:52:15 GMT

    Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.

    Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.

  • Jury may soon hear from Cosby, even if he doesn't take stand

    Jury may soon hear from Cosby, even if he doesn't take stand

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-06-08 10:51:56 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-06-08 10:51:56 GMT

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

    •   
Powered by Frankly