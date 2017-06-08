Man burned in reported explosion in Lawton

Still perfect Warriors rally for 118-113 win over Cavs to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals.
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.
Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
After revelation of an apparent hacking effort by Russian military intelligence, several US are states trying to figure out if their election systems were targeted.
