Man burned in reported explosion in Lawton

LAWTON, OK(KSWO) - A man has been taken to a local hospital after police, fire and medical workers were called to the 1400 block of Northwest Ozmun in Lawton to a report of an explosion that burned a man.

The call came in around 3:15 Thursday morning.

Dispatchers later said the blast was the result of a domestic situation and a cutting torch was involved.

There is no word on the man's condition, but he was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital under emergency status.

