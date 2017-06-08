No one hurt after school bus bursts into flames in Oklahoma - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

No one hurt after school bus bursts into flames in Oklahoma

(Source Miami News Record) (Source Miami News Record)

WYANDOTTE, Okla. (AP) - No one was injured after a school bus carrying high school football players burst into flames in northeast Oklahoma.

The Wyandotte school bus caught fire Tuesday afternoon as the school's football team and coaches were headed to a summer football camp in Kansas. The Miami News-Record reports (http://bit.ly/2r5Pbml ) that the coaches quickly got the students off the bus, and no one was hurt.

The bus was destroyed in the fire.

Wyandotte Superintendent Troy Gray says the bus underwent routine maintenance checks and that cause of the fire is not yet known.

