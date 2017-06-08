Chisholm Trail Municipal Band hosts free concert June 8th in Fuq - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Chisholm Trail Municipal Band hosts free concert June 8th in Fuqua Park

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- If you're looking for something fun to do tonight, there will be a free concert in Duncan.

It will be at the Fuqua Park gazebo and will be put on by the Chisholm Trail Municipal Band. The band is made up of musicians from teens to adults from surrounding areas.

They will perform classic rock and roll, movie themes and big band swing. It starts tonight at 8, with more concerts planned for June 23rd and 30th.

