Crime Stoppers tip results in drugs off Lawton streets, stolen gun found

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Crime Stoppers tip led Lawton police to a substantial about of marijuana and Xanax yesterday.

Police intercepted the suspect and vehicle believed to be transporting narcotics at Fluffy’s Liquor after a series of traffic violations-- including traveling 15 miles per hour over the speed limit, a cracked windshield that stretched the length of the window, and no drivers side mirror. A K-9 officer conducted an open-air sniff and alerted to drugs in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found drug paraphernalia, digital scales, baggies, Xanax pills, a large amount of marijuana, a .380 firearm, and more than $700 cash.

At this time, the driver, Misty Lane, was placed under arrest. Officers procured a warrant to search the Lane residence at Avendale Pointe Apartments and found digital scales, a glass pipe, Xanax, and more marijuana.

In total, 516.5 grams of marijuana and 122 Xanax pills were recovered by LPD. The firearm was reported stolen out of Altus.

Lane was booked in on charges of speeding, defective motor vehicle, windshield obstruction, insurance required, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

