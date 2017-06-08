Cache Creek possible drowning victim identified

Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
We now know the name of the man who drowned Monday night in East Cache Creek. The state medical examiner says 64-year-old William Eugene Craine accidentally died from drowning. It happened around 7:30 in the creek near highway 277. Police say he was in the water for about 10 minutes before emergency workers pulled him out. They tried to do CPR, but were unable to revive Craine. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The bird, whose group is now extinct, lived roughly 65 million years ago before being trapped in tree resin at a young age.
