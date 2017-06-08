Cache Creek possible drowning victim identified - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Cache Creek possible drowning victim identified

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We now know the name of the man who drowned Monday night in East Cache Creek.

The state medical examiner says 64-year-old William Eugene Craine accidentally died from drowning. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the creek near Highway 277.

Police say he was in the water for about 10 minutes before emergency workers pulled him out. They tried to do CPR but were unable to revive Craine. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley says they're still waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the official cause of death.

