Arvest's 1 Million Meals campaign provides more than 1.8 million meals

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Two months ago, Arvest Bank launched its annual 1 Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves. The bank exceeded the campaign goal by raising a total of 1,881,283 meals in the fight against hunger.

This year’s campaign total of 1,881,283 meals was made possible through donations from the bank, Arvest associates, customers and community members through fundraisers, events and nonperishable food drives in all Arvest branches.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide these meals to our neighbors in need. It’s all thanks to the hard work and generosity of our associates, customers and community members,” Lindsay Roman, Marketing Specialist of Arvest Bank, said. “We also hope 1 Million Meals has increased hunger awareness in Southwest Oklahoma, and we remain committed to fighting hunger in our community long after this year’s initiative has ended. I am proud, and humbled, by our success.”

In Southwest Oklahoma, Arvest provided 86,865 to the Lawton Food Bank, Duncan Christians Concerned, Walters Food 4 Kids, Elgin Community Food Bank and Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry for the campaign.

