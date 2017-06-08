REMINDER: Altus “no tethering law” goes into effect June 15th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ALTUS, OK (KSWO)-  In one week, the new Altus no animal tethering law will become effective.

The Altus City Council passed a “no tethering ordinance” at its May 16th meeting.

The new city code reads as follows:

“Section 5-10. Tethering of Animals (a) No person shall, at any time, fasten, chain, or tie any animal or cause such animal to be fastened, chained or tied while such animal is on the animal owner's or keeper's property or on the property of the animal owner's or keeper's landlord, except as authorized by the animal control supervisor on a temporary basis for warranted exceptional circumstances. (b) Any person in violation of this section shall pay a fine of $150 for the first occurrence, plus court costs and any impoundment fees. Any second or subsequent violation of this section shall pay a fine of $500, plus court costs and any impoundment fees.”

Altus Animal Control Department and the Animal Welfare Committee believes this law improves the health, welfare, and wellness of the animals.

