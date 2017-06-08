Oklahoma’s special elections could cost tax payers $200K this ye - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma’s special elections could cost tax payers $200K this year

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Source KSWO Source KSWO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- With the latest resignation of a state lawmaker, there are now seven special elections to fill seats to be set by Governor Mary Fallin this year. The elections could cost Oklahomans more than $200,000 altogether.

This comes after Tulsa Senator Dan Newberry announced he would be returning to the private sector earlier this week. He is the sixth lawmaker to resign this year.

There will also have to be a special election to fill the seat left by Representative David Brumbaugh, who died in April of a heart attack.

Officials say this is the biggest number of vacancies they've seen in recent memory.

“Certainly, seven vacancies to occur in an odd-numbered year after a general election is quite a lot for us,” said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

State Democrats released a statement after Newberry's announcement, calling on lawmakers who are resigning to foot the bill for the elections. They said quote, "the complete disregard and lack of responsibility to fulfill one's sworn commitment to their districts is appalling."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cosby told police his accuser didn't rebuff his advances

    Cosby told police his accuser didn't rebuff his advances

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:09 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-06-08 21:06:03 GMT

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

  • Britons cast ballots in election marred by terror attacks

    Britons cast ballots in election marred by terror attacks

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:21 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-06-08 21:03:29 GMT

    Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.

    Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.

  • Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

    Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 5:02 PM EDT2017-06-08 21:02:33 GMT

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

    •   
Powered by Frankly