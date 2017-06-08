Oklahoma’s special elections could cost tax payers $200K this year

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- With the latest resignation of a state lawmaker, there are now seven special elections to fill seats to be set by Governor Mary Fallin this year. The elections could cost Oklahomans more than $200,000 altogether.

This comes after Tulsa Senator Dan Newberry announced he would be returning to the private sector earlier this week. He is the sixth lawmaker to resign this year.

There will also have to be a special election to fill the seat left by Representative David Brumbaugh, who died in April of a heart attack.

Officials say this is the biggest number of vacancies they've seen in recent memory.

“Certainly, seven vacancies to occur in an odd-numbered year after a general election is quite a lot for us,” said State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

State Democrats released a statement after Newberry's announcement, calling on lawmakers who are resigning to foot the bill for the elections. They said quote, "the complete disregard and lack of responsibility to fulfill one's sworn commitment to their districts is appalling."

