YMCA hosts free water safety classes around Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today the YMCA kicked off its series of free swimming lessons for kids across Lawton.

The organization recently received a grant, which allowed them to offer the lessons as a part of their "Safety Around Water" program. They're aiming to teach kids how to swim -- as well as how to generally stay safe around the water -- to reduce the threat of drowning.

The Y is holding their lessons in apartments and housing areas, meeting this morning at the Sheridan Square Apartment complex.

The next 30-minute lesson will be held on Fort Sill.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.