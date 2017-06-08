YMCA hosts free water safety classes around Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

YMCA hosts free water safety classes around Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today the YMCA kicked off its series of free swimming lessons for kids across Lawton.

The organization recently received a grant, which allowed them to offer the lessons as a part of their "Safety Around Water" program. They're aiming to teach kids how to swim -- as well as how to generally stay safe around the water -- to reduce the threat of drowning.

The Y is holding their lessons in apartments and housing areas, meeting this morning at the Sheridan Square Apartment complex.

The next 30-minute lesson will be held on Fort Sill.

