Former El Reno police officer charged with burglary

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
EL RENO, OK (KSWO)- Another police officer is in hot water. A former El Reno dispatcher and police officer, Christina Penick, and her father, Reggie Penick, are facing several charges after police say they burglarized a home.

Although the house is vacant, the homeowner noticed several of his items were missing. The homeowner began talking to neighbors to see if they had seen anything out of the ordinary and one of them saw some red flags on Facebook.

Those items stolen include a heater, a chainsaw, and a riding lawnmower. Police were led right to the Penick family- one of them living next door to the burglarized home. Christina worked at the El Reno Police Department from 2005 to 2012.

