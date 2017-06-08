Copy-Hyundai to recall about 600,000 vehicles

(RNN) - Hyundai Motor Co. is recalling a total of about 600,000 in two recalls.

One recall targets Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport vehicles manufactured from 2013 through 2017 - about 437,400 autos.

The secondary hood latch may malfunction because the actuating cable may corrode and bind. This defect could cause the hood to open while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the likelihood of a crash.

The recall will begin June 30. Hyundai will notify owners and replace the part free of charge.

A second recall covers about 161,074 Hyundai Genesis and Sonata vehicles manufactured in 2015 and 2016.

The parking brake light may not illuminate because of corrosion in the switch, creating a safety hazard if the driver doesn't realize the parking brake is engaged.

The automaker will begin the recall June 30, notifying vehicle owners of the recall and replacing the part free of charge.

Owners also may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

