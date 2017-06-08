One dead in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A homicide investigation is underway in Lawton--it's the city's fourth this year.

The shooting happened at the College Apartments on the 26-hundred block of H. Avenue around six Wednesday night.

They said it appears he had been shot in the arm.

Officers said they tried to perform CPR, but unfortunately it was too late.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A family member said that he talked to the victim earlier in the day and they were supposed to meet up for dinner.

He said the next phone call he got was from the victim's roommate said that he had been shot.

Wednesday night, witnesses told 7News that they saw the shooter drive away in a pickup truck.

7News also reached out to police several times, but would not confirm or deny that.

They are now asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 355- INFO.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.