One dead in Lawton shooting - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

One dead in Lawton shooting

[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A homicide investigation is underway in Lawton--it's the city's fourth this year.

The shooting happened at the College Apartments on the 26-hundred block of H. Avenue around six Wednesday night.

They said it appears he had been shot in the arm.

Officers said they tried to perform CPR, but unfortunately it was too late.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A family member said that he talked to the victim earlier in the day and they were supposed to meet up for dinner.

He said the next phone call he got was from the victim's roommate said that he had been shot.

Wednesday night, witnesses told 7News that they saw the shooter drive away in a pickup truck.

7News also reached out to police several times, but would not confirm or deny that.

They are now asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 355- INFO.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

    Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:49 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:13 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:13:25 GMT

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

    Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

  • Cosby's lurid decade-old testimony is read to the jury

    Cosby's lurid decade-old testimony is read to the jury

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:09 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:12:51 GMT

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

    Prosecutors are expected to show jurors an earlier deposition in which Cosby said that he routinely gave women pills and alcohol before sexual encounters and gave at least one of them quaaludes, a now-banned sedative.

  • UK exit poll: Conservatives may fall short of majority

    UK exit poll: Conservatives may fall short of majority

    Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:21 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:12:16 GMT

    Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.

    Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election in hopes of increasing the Conservative Party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthening her hand in European Union exit talks.

    •   
Powered by Frankly