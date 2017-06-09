Shed goes up in flames in west Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to battle a shed fire in west Lawton Friday morning after flames engulfed it.

The call came in from Northwest 61st and Maple Avenue a little before 7 a.m. A photo from a 7News viewer shows lots of flames. It appears fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly. We're still working to see how it started.

