Shed goes up in flames in west Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Shed goes up in flames in west Lawton

By Monte Brown, Anchor
Connect
(Source 7News viewer) (Source 7News viewer)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to battle a shed fire in west Lawton Friday morning after flames engulfed it.

The call came in from Northwest 61st and Maple Avenue a little before 7 a.m. A photo from a 7News viewer shows lots of flames. It appears fire crews were able to put out the blaze quickly. We're still working to see how it started.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Wounded May vows to stay as UK PM; says Brexit will go on

    Wounded May vows to stay as UK PM; says Brexit will go on

    Friday, June 9 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-09 05:52:06 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 10:13 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:13:49 GMT

    British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.

  • Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes and sex

    Jury to hear Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes and sex

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:22:11 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 10:10 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:10:14 GMT

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

  • Trump declares 'total vindication' in tweet on Comey

    Trump declares 'total vindication' in tweet on Comey

    Friday, June 9 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-06-09 07:42:36 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 10:09 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:09:51 GMT

    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.

    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.

    •   
Powered by Frankly