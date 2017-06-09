Tulsa casino evacuated due to bomb threat

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- A Tulsa casino, one of the largest in Oklahoma, is back up and running after a bomb threat forced everyone to evacuate late last night.

Police said the threat was placed by phone, and the caller said a device was set to go off at 11 last night in the River Spirit Casino. About 200 people had to be evacuated as a result.

Authorities say they do not have anyone in custody, but there is a person of interest they are looking at in connection with the crime. Employees were allowed back in shortly after midnight and by 12:30, the guests were also allowed back in.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.