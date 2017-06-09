Tulsa casino evacuated due to bomb threat

Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.
The Pittsburgh Penguins are one game away from back-to-back Stanley Cups.
Comanche County Boots and Bling is hosting its 8th annual 5k color run and one mile fun run tomorrow. It's to benefit the American Cancer Society. A Survivor Stroll recognizing cancer survivors will kick off the Fun Run at eight tomorrow morning in Medicine Park. You can find more information by going to the Boots and Bling page on Facebook.
Comanche County Boots and Bling is hosting its 8th annual 5k color run and one mile fun run tomorrow. It's to benefit the American Cancer Society. A Survivor Stroll recognizing cancer survivors will kick off the Fun Run at eight tomorrow morning in Medicine Park. You can find more information by going to the Boots and Bling page on Facebook.