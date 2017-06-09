Alligator spotted in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife and Conservation is urging residents in Grady County to avoid alligators that have been seen in the area.

Fishermen reported seeing a 3-to-4-foot gator in the town of Alex in the past two days underneath Jakie Horn Bridge.

The town's police chief says no one has gotten a photo of it yet, but he has received several reports and the conditions are likely for an alligator appearance.

"The river's up quite a bit over what it normally is. We actually contacted the game ranger today. He says there could be some gators here,” said Chief Tim Keef of the Alex Police.

Oklahoma's Department of Wildlife and Conservation says while alligator sightings are rare in this area, they are seen more often in the southeast corner of the state.

