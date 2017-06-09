Miss Lawton wins the Miss Oklahoma preliminary swimsuit award

TULSA, OK (KSWO)- Miss Lawton has received a $500 scholarship after winning last night's preliminary swimsuit award in the Miss Oklahoma pageant.

Lacey Anderson, 22, won the scholarship on the third night of preliminary competition.

Miss Oklahoma will be crowned tomorrow in a ceremony at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa. Forty-five miss and 35 teen contestants are competing to represent the state at the national competition, and they say they're excited for the task at hand.

"I feel like I have stars in my eyes. These girls are incredible, so I'm honored to be here. It's my first time, I'm a rookie, so I have even more stars in my eyes," said Lauren Millender of Owasso.



The Miss Oklahoma Organization raised more than $115,000 in scholarship funds.



Each young woman will take home a scholarship for participating, though runner-ups and winners will receive more. Miss Oklahoma will go on to participate in Miss America on September 10th.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.