Marlow VFD hosts car and bike show fundraiser June 10th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MARLOW, OK (KSWO)- Cars and motorcycles will take center stage tomorrow in Marlow. The Fire Department is hosting a show and cruise at Red Bud Park.

The show is from 11 until five and the cruise is from six until nine. There will also be hourly door prizes.

Proceeds will help the Marlow Volunteer Firefighters Association pay for community projects.

