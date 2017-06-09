Boots and Bling 8th annual 5k color run and fun run is June 10th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Boots and Bling 8th annual 5k color run and fun run is June 10th in Medicine Park

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO)- Comanche County Boots and Bling is hosting its 8th annual 5k color run and one mile fun run tomorrow. It's to benefit the American Cancer Society.

A Survivor Stroll recognizing cancer survivors will kick off the Fun Run at eight tomorrow morning in Medicine Park.

You can find more information by going to the Boots and Bling page on Facebook.

