Beginning Nov 1st, ALL drunk drivers are required to install ignition interlock

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV)- A new law signed by Governor Mary Fallin will require all first-time drunk driving offenders to install an ignition interlock on their vehicle as a condition of driving after a drunk driving offense. The law requires the use of interlocks for at least six months to regain driving privileges.

The legislation also creates the Impaired Driver Accountability Program (IDAP) to help first-time offenders get their lives back on track and regain full driving privileges.

“Oklahoma now joins Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Missouri and other surrounding states in providing its residents with the best countermeasure to stop the scourge of repeat drunk driving,” said Colleen Sheehey-Church, National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

The new law takes effect November 1st. Oklahoma is the 29th state to pass the all-offender ignition interlock law.

Information provided by KWTV.