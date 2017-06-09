Beginning Nov 1st, ALL drunk drivers are required to install ign - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Beginning Nov 1st, ALL drunk drivers are required to install ignition interlock

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KWTV)- A new law signed by Governor Mary Fallin will require all first-time drunk driving offenders to install an ignition interlock on their vehicle as a condition of driving after a drunk driving offense. The law requires the use of interlocks for at least six months to regain driving privileges.

The legislation also creates the Impaired Driver Accountability Program (IDAP) to help first-time offenders get their lives back on track and regain full driving privileges.

“Oklahoma now joins Texas, Kansas, New Mexico, Missouri and other surrounding states in providing its residents with the best countermeasure to stop the scourge of repeat drunk driving,” said Colleen Sheehey-Church, National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). 

The new law takes effect November 1st. Oklahoma is the 29th state to pass the all-offender ignition interlock law.

Information provided by KWTV.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump won't say if Comey conversations were taped

    Trump won't say if Comey conversations were taped

    Friday, June 9 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-06-09 07:42:36 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:35:05 GMT

    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.

    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.

  • Wounded May soldiers on as election shock complicates Brexit

    Wounded May soldiers on as election shock complicates Brexit

    Friday, June 9 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-09 05:52:06 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:34:09 GMT

    British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.

  • Jury hears Bill Cosby's apology for 2004 sexual encounter

    Jury hears Bill Cosby's apology for 2004 sexual encounter

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:22:11 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:33:27 GMT

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

    •   
Powered by Frankly