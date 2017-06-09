Walmart asks for Cherokee Nation opioid lawsuit dismissal

TULSA, OK (KFOR) – In April, the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation tribe filed a lawsuit in tribal court against Walmart and other major corporations claiming that the companies have not done enough to stop prescription opioid abuse.

Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and major drug distributors in the U.S. are asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit against them because the case doesn’t belong in tribal court.

The lawsuit blames pharmacies and distributors for “consciously oversupplying the market in and around Cherokee Nation with highly addictive prescription opioids.” More than 350 Cherokee citizens died from opioid abuse between 2003 and 2014.

