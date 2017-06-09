Walmart asks for Cherokee Nation opioid lawsuit dismissal - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Walmart asks for Cherokee Nation opioid lawsuit dismissal

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

TULSA, OK (KFOR) –  In April, the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation tribe filed a lawsuit in tribal court against Walmart and other major corporations claiming that the companies have not done enough to stop prescription opioid abuse.

Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and major drug distributors in the U.S. are asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit against them because the case doesn’t belong in tribal court.

The lawsuit blames pharmacies and distributors for “consciously oversupplying the market in and around Cherokee Nation with highly addictive prescription opioids.” More than 350 Cherokee citizens died from opioid abuse between 2003 and 2014.

Information provided by KFOR. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Trump declares 'total vindication' in tweet on Comey

    Trump declares 'total vindication' in tweet on Comey

    Friday, June 9 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-06-09 07:42:36 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:26:20 GMT

    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.

    Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.

  • Wounded May soldiers on as election shock complicates Brexit

    Wounded May soldiers on as election shock complicates Brexit

    Friday, June 9 2017 1:52 AM EDT2017-06-09 05:52:06 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:23:52 GMT

    British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.

  • Jury hears Bill Cosby's apology for 2004 sexual encounter

    Jury hears Bill Cosby's apology for 2004 sexual encounter

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:22:11 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-06-09 19:16:49 GMT

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

    Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.

    •   
Powered by Frankly