Tulsa police serving mental-health order shoot man

Tulsa police serving mental-health order shoot man

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Tulsa say police officers shot a man while trying to serve a pickup order for a mental health issue.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Leland Ashley says officers were trying to serve a civil pickup order on the man at his home Friday when the man walked away to a nearby convenience store.

Ashley says he didn't know why the officers opened fire but said the man was carrying two knives. A crowd gathered near the store is shouting expletives at the officers, and police in riot gear have arrived.

Last month, a jury acquitted a Tulsa police officer Betty Jo Shelby in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man. In 2016, a jury convicted a Tulsa County reserve deputy of second-degree manslaughter in another fatal shooting.

