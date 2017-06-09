Lawton lawmakers discuss state legislative session at luncheon - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton lawmakers discuss state legislative session at luncheon

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As the state legislative session comes to a close, our local lawmakers made sure to catch everyone up to speed on what happened from the session.

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce hosted the Legislative Wrap-Up Luncheon this morning. Twice a year, legislators come back to the area to give an update on what's been going on at the capitol, what they've accomplished, and any challenges they face. The community also has a chance to ask questions.

"This is really a wonderful piece of Americana. You have a chance to sit down with your elected officials and what I think is a very special environment," explained Nate Slate with the Chamber of Commerce.

Next March, there will be another luncheon where legislators will speak with the community about plans for the next session.

