Shooting victim identified as former CU student

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The man killed in the shooting at the College Apartments in the 2600 block of H Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday night has been identified.

According to police, the victim is Abidemi Adewunmi Farotade. He is a former Cameron University student.

Police said when they arrived on scene Wednesday evening, Farotade had been shot in the arm and the chest, officers began life-saving measures until Fire and EMS arrived on scene and took over. He was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he later died.

A family member said that he talked to Farotade earlier in the day and they were supposed to meet for dinner. He said the next phone call he got was from the victim's roommate who told him that Farotade had been shot.

Wednesday night, witnesses told 7News that they saw the shooter drive away in a pickup truck.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO.

