Lawton Heritage Association hosts auction outside Mattie Beal Home June 10th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Tomorrow morning, the Lawton Heritage Association is giving you a chance to purchase classic and antique items for a good cause.

The organization is hosting a special auction outside the Mattie Beal House on 5th and Summit. All the items were donated for the event and all proceeds will help the association maintain and preserve the historic building.

The LHA bought the Mattie Beal House in the 70's when the city of Lawton aimed to tear it down. They restored the building to its historic state, and with this auction, they hope to keep it that way for years to come.

"This is one way we have of raising funds in order to continue to maintain this home. There are not too many old structures left in Lawton, so we are also very interested in maintaining the few that are still standing,” said Phyllis Young with the LHA.

The event begins tomorrow morning, with a preview of the items at 9:00 a.m. and the auction itself starting at 10:00. The auction will continue until all the items are sold.

