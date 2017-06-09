Colors-casing ceremony at Ft. Sill marks upcoming rotation to South Korea

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Today, the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery held a colors-casing ceremony signaling the unit's upcoming rotation to South Korea.

The Command Sergeant Major described the nine-month deployment as a show of force. The battalion was notified of the deployment a year ago, and has been training ever since with different tables of artillery. And the training won't stop when the troops are deployed despite their readiness.

“Very confident. We are well trained and disciplined. I think we are right where we need to be to be successful and defend our country,” said Torland Edwards.

This is the first deployment for most of the unit. Their colors will be un-cased once they arrive in South Korea and will fly until they leave.

