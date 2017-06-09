Local teen brings rock hide and seek game to Duncan

British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.
Jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have heard excerpts from the comedian's lurid, decade-old deposition, but explosive sections about him obtaining quaaludes and giving them to women before sex are yet to come.
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Many Duncan residents have spotted some colorful rocks around town the week of June 5, and it's all because of a teenager who wanted to encourage people to get outside.
Nearly two years after heavy rains tore it apart, the runway at the Frederick Municipal Airport is now repaired and back open for business.
