Local teen brings rock hide and seek game to Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Many Duncan residents have spotted some colorful rocks around town the week of June 5, and it's all because of a teenager who wanted to encourage people to get outside.

15-year-old Devin Moore is behind this hide and seek effort that she calls 'Rock On Duncan.'

She was inspired to launch it after participating in the same type of game in her grandmother's neighborhood in Texas.

Moore said she's hidden over one hundred rocks all across Duncan, some at Fuqua Park, local elementary schools, Halliburton Statue - Memorial Park and more.

"You just hope that people find your rocks," said Moore. "And it's really cool when they do."

Moore said the only rules are to take a picture with the rock after you find it and post it on their Facebook page using the hashtag 'Rock on Duncan.'

She said after you find a rock, you re-hide it anywhere in Duncan--or you can even paint your own.

Felicia LaRue and her two sons painted a few of their own rocks and came out to look for more at Fuqua Park.

"It's a great way to get them out," said LaRue. "Instead of just going to a park and playing which is still fun. they like to do that. it's another reason to go we got to go find some rocks."

She said they've found three rocks so far and even hid a turtle and American flag rock.

"Its fun to then get them inside doing something by painting them," said LaRue. "It gets them involved in the community I think."

Which is exactly what Moore said was the purpose behind the cool idea.

"People get to get outside and you meet new friends while finding rocks or painting them," said Moore.

Moore said although they're just getting started it makes her proud to see many already getting involved.

"To see that other cities like Comanche and Velma are saying 'I want to do this too, let's start this her.' It just makes me feel awesome," said Moore.

LaRue encourages all families to come out and take part in the activity.

"Paint some rocks and join the fun," said LaRue. "It's a lot of fun."

'Rock on Duncan' will be part Chisholm Trail Arts Councils Founders Day June 24 and at their summer art camp July.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.