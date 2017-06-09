Texas 4000 Charity Bike Ride bicyclists stop in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A group of cyclists trekking their way across North America to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer made a stop at Cameron University Friday.



Texas 4000, a group of 25 students from the University of Texas, left Austin about seven days ago and they're headed to Anchorage, Alaska.

The cyclists join two other groups across the country making similar journeys, raising money for cancer research, holding educational programs at their stops, and speaking with cancer patients.



Members of Texas 4000, like Adam Sachs says the ride is symbolic of the fight against cancer.

“It’s very difficult; it's very long, not only mentally, but physically taxing and can be quite uncomfortable for a lot of us and the Alaska concept is rooted in that it seems to be an extremely difficult and impossible feat--just like beating cancer--people ride to Alaska and people beat cancer.

Cameron University provided lodging and Comanche Memorial Hospital provided their meals.

On Saturday, the riders stop in Oklahoma City.

The first ever Texas 4000 charity bike ride was organized 15 years ago by Chris Condit, a cancer survivor and avid cyclist.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.