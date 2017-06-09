Texas 4000 Charity Bike Ride bicyclists stop in Lawton

Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling an early election has backfired spectacularly, as her Conservative Party has lost its majority in Parliament and pressure is mounting on her to resign.
Distrust of Trump, concerns about 'lies,' marks Comey's testimony about his firing and investigation of Russia and election meddling.
Exercise, a good thing, carried too far turns into something not good, an addiction with harmful consequences.
A group of cyclists trekking their way across North America to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer made a stop at Cameron University Friday.
