Woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-A woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in Lawton, and sent to the hospital with head injuries.

It happened shortly after 8 o'clock Police believe she was standing in the street right next to the corner of the intersection of Southwest 12th Street and J Avenue, and was hit when the car made a turn.



Officers say the woman was sitting up and talking when they arrived, but was bleeding from her head and was taken to the hospital.

Police are now looking for a Purple Nissan Maxima.

