Color run raises money for American Cancer Society

Third-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will face unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the women's final at the French Open.
Bill Cosby's spokesman is dangling the possibility the entertainer may testify at his sex assault trial, but legal experts say that would be an enormous risk.
Trump denies asking Comey for 'loyalty,' says he'd say so under oath, but dodges questions about tapes.
Adam West was typecast after popularizing the role of Batman on a television series and had difficulty getting acting parts.
Runners came across the finish line of covered in chalk Saturday morning as part of a color run that raised money for a good cause.
