Color run raises money for American Cancer Society

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) -Runners came across the finish line of covered in chalk Saturday morning as part of a color run that raised money for a good cause.

Over 100 runners participated in the 8th annual Boots and Bling Run at Medicine Park that supports the American Cancer Society.



Before the races began, there was a survivor stroll recognizing cancer survivors. It was $20 for the one mile fun run and $30 for the 5K Color run.



J.J. Taliaferro has participated in the run almost every year, and says raising money for cancer research is something that hits home for her and her family.

"I have a lot of family members that have had cancer," said Taliaferro. "I have an aunt that had breast cancer and she survived that twice. My grandfather, who passed away from it. My husband actually had testicular cancer and he is in remission. I guess he's cancer free for at least 10 years."



Organizer Amber McNeil says it also hits home for her as she lost both her parents to cancer. She's made it a priority to help the event each year and reach their goal of raising over 10 thousand dollars for the American Cancer Society. She says they want to help put a stop to this awful disease.

"I think everyone has been touched by cancer, so it's just really important for us to continue to keep focus and awareness on this disease and to do whatever we can to raise money with prevention and education programs," said McNeil. "That's what is so important about the American Cancer Society and their mission. We're happy to support it."



If you didn't make it out to the event, but are interested in making a donation, please contact boots-and-bling-ok-@-gmail-dot-com or visit their Facebook page, Comanche County Boots and Bling.

