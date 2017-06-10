Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club raises money for veterans center

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at Wind River Harley Davidson Saturday to participate in poker run for a good cause.



That was to raise money for the Lawton Veterans Center.



Saturday marked the second-year Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club Chapter "O" held the benefit poker run for the veteran’s center.



Riders came out to enjoy bike games, bike shows, motorcycle drag racing and more.



Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club member "Dirty Nic" Hawker said the goal of the poker run was to have fun while supporting the veterans.



"It's important always to take care of our veterans,” said Hawker. “They served their country for us and now it's time to serve them.”



His hope to have the community's support to hold the event again next year.

